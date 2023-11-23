The funds are part of the “Repower EU” program, which aims to help the bloc’s 27 member states recover from an energy crisis that occurred after the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine last year, and reduce their dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

Thursday’s decision came as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to thwart Ukraine’s ambition to join the bloc and prevent the disbursement of 50 billion euros in aid to Kiev.

EU member states now have four weeks to approve the disbursement of the funds.