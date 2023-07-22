The Mercedes Englishman is the best in FP3 ahead of Verstappen and Perez. Fourth Hulkenberg, then Norris. At 16 the qualifications with the new format

Third free practice session in Hungary kissed by the sun and Lewis Hamilton shines again. The Englishman from Mercedes in 1:17.811 in fact sets the best time of the session, ahead of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen, 0.250 behind, and Sergio Perez, +0.256, who however showed an excellent race pace. The Ferraris finished in the top 10 with the seventh time of Charles Leclerc (+0.379) and the eighth of Carlos Sainz (+0.423).

clearer values — If on Friday, on a day conditioned by the rain and by the desire to keep the tires in view of today's new qualifying format (obligation to use the hard tire in Q1, the medium tire in Q2 and the soft tire in Q3), many teams had hidden away, more reliable values ​​were revised in FP3. Mercedes placed Hamilton in the lead and teammate George Russell in sixth place and Red Bull reaffirmed his superiority. In the timesheets Verstappen and Perez are chasing Lewis, but in the race pace the Dutchman lapped with an impressive pace, even 1 second lower than that of the others.

top-10 — In a top-10 in which the fourth time of Nico Hulkenberg with the Haas and the fifth of a very tricky Lando Norris with the McLaren due to author of the time trial on the medium tire should also be included, Fernando Alonso, ninth with the Aston Martin and Valtteri Bottas, tenth with the Alfa Romeo. Ferrari worked a lot on race pace in the first part of the session, running mainly on medium tyres, then in the final stages they attacked the time, finding acceptable performances. At 4pm the fight for pole with the new format, let’s remember: there will be an obligation to use the hard compound in Q1, the medium in Q2 and the soft in Q3.