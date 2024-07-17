Haas between present and future

The Hungarian Grand Prix comes at a special time for the Haasfresh from two consecutive points finishes by Nico Hülkenberg, but not only that. In addition to the official announcement of the continuation of the partnership with the Ferrariwhich will supply its power units to the American team until 2028, there is also great attention on Esteban Oconwhich according to the BBC could be announced as Oliver Bearman’s future teammate even before the GP in which the Frenchman took his first and only F1 victory in 2021, thus replacing Kevin Magnussen.

The comeback starts from qualifying

These are the main chapters related to the future of Gene Haas’ team, with the current objective remaining that of another top-10 finish by Hülkenberg, which would contribute to further shortening the gap of just 4 points that separates the team from Racing Bulls, or even overtaking it for 6th place in the Constructors’ standings: “The Hungaroring is a fun challenge and I like the place. – explained the German pilot – Attention is still on Saturday, because overtaking is notoriously difficultbut after a couple of good points and an improvement of the car with the new update, I’m ready to put it to the testWe are in a good position at the moment and everyone in the team is very motivated, so we have to use this situation for the last two races before the summer.”

Waiting for the double date

Chasing his third top-10 finish of the season Kevin Magnussenbut with the constant attention of possible penalties that would cost him further points on his Superlicense, having accumulated 10 of the maximum 12 and which could translate into a disqualification for one race: “Looking back on this season, we’ve been competitive in most of the locations we’ve been, so I hope there will be another competitive weekend on this high downforce circuit – he added – the track is fun, it’s a small circuit, a bit like a kart track, and there’s always a good atmosphere: there are often a lot of Danish fans. I think we’re looking at a double-header with two very different circuits, one with high downforce – almost like our Monaco package – in Budapest, and one with low downforce in Spa, so we’ll really put the VF-24 to the test.”