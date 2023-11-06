Hungary | Hungary fired the director of the national museum: did not comply with the gay propaganda law

The dismissed leader was himself involved in approving the gay propaganda law.

Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation János Csák has dismissed the director of the country’s national museum László Simoninbecause this did not comply with the country’s so-called gay propaganda law.

According to the law enacted last year, minors may not be exposed to content in which, for example, sexual minorities appear.

The National Museum in Budapest recently featured a World Press Photo exhibit featuring images of the elderly sexual minority community in the Philippines. After the far-right Kotimaamme party complained about the matter, the Ministry of Culture demanded that the museum ban the exhibition from under 18s. The museum refused to do so because it does not have the right to require people to show identification.

After his firing, Simon comments that he does not accept the idea that minors should be protected from himself or the museum he runs. In addition, he emphasized that the museum has not intentionally broken any law.

However, Simon is a former parliamentarian of the ruling party Fidesz, and he was involved in approving Hungary’s gay propaganda law, which, among others, has been criticized by the EU.