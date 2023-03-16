Thursday, March 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hungary | Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán will travel to Turkey on Thursday

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Hungary | Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán will travel to Turkey on Thursday

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö will also travel to Turkey on Thursday.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán will travel to Turkey tomorrow, Thursday, informs Hungary prime minister’s office.

The trip is headed to Ankara for the meeting of the Council of Turkic Countries, where the plan is to discuss the actions of the earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria.

On his way, Orbán will also meet the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Also the president of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to Turkey on Thursday, where he will meet Erdoğan.

#Hungary #Hungarian #Prime #Minister #Orbán #travel #Turkey #Thursday

See also  Police Nocturnal mass stabbing at the Youth Festival in Nekala, Tampere
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Drone shot down, the day after: the US-Russia phone call

Drone shot down, the day after: the US-Russia phone call

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result