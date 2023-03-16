Hungary | Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán will travel to Turkey on Thursday

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö will also travel to Turkey on Thursday.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán will travel to Turkey tomorrow, Thursday, informs Hungary prime minister’s office.

The trip is headed to Ankara for the meeting of the Council of Turkic Countries, where the plan is to discuss the actions of the earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria.

On his way, Orbán will also meet the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Also the president of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to Turkey on Thursday, where he will meet Erdoğan.