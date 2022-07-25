Hungary | Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán shocked with his racist remarks about “mixing of races”

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, countries where European and non-European peoples mix “are no longer nations”. In the Hungarian opposition, the speeches were immediately condemned.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has caused aggravation with his racist talk about “race mixing”. Among other things, they reported on the matter The Guardian and Euronews.

According to Orbán, countries where European and non-European peoples mix “are no longer nations”.

“We Hungarians are not mixed races and we don’t want to become mixed races,” he said on Saturday.

The Hungarian opposition and many European politicians immediately condemned the speeches.

Ethnically Hungarians are a mixture of Finno-Ugric Hungarian origin and Turkic, Slavic and Germanic peoples.

Orbán has made similar statements in the past, but this time the speeches were extreme right-wing, writes the British newspaper The Guardian.

MEP of the Hungarian liberal Momentum party Katalin Cseh has criticized the Prime Minister’s statements.

“His statements remind us of a time we would all like to forget. They really show the true colors of the regime,” Cseh said, according to Euronews.

Also a Romanian MEP Alin Mituța the message service condemned the speeches of the head of his neighboring country on Twitter.

“Speech about race or ethnic ‘purity’, especially in a region as mixed as Central and Eastern Europe, is only delusional and dangerous. As is Mr. Orbán.”

Orban spoke in Romania at the Bálványos politics festival, where he annually outlines the guidelines of his right-wing populist Fidesz party.

This time, Orbán criticized Western countries for helping Ukraine defend itself in a war of aggression against Russia. He believed that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump would still be president of the United States.

In his speech, Orbán positioned himself as Russia’s main ally in Europe. In his opinion, the West should not hope for Ukraine’s victory, but should place itself between Ukraine and Russia.

“The more weapons NATO gives to the Ukrainians, the more the Russians push the front line forward. We are just prolonging the war,” Orbán said.

Hungary is a member of NATO, but Orbán has tried to maintain Russia and the president to Vladimir Putin warm intervals. The foreign minister of Hungary, which is dependent on Russian natural gas, visited Moscow last week to massage the gas trade, which was frowned upon in the rest of Europe.