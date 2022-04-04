In Hungary, a conservative and nationally oriented party has once again won a clear parliamentary majority. This must be recognized, even by those who wanted a different government in or for Hungary. You cannot avoid a majority of a good fifty percent of the votes. The world situation played into the hands of Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party. With slogans like “experience” and “strategic calm” they were able to win over wavering voters. The opposition did not manage to set issues, be it corruption or the large number of corona deaths in the country.

But Sunday’s election victory has a serious flaw that is just as difficult to avoid. It came about under very unfair conditions. Orban and his people have used state resources and power to keep the opposition down and to intensify their own campaign. The concentration, especially in the regional print media, and the synchronization of the state broadcasters are their work. The compliance forced by the exchange of personnel makes a mockery of the demands placed on public media. On the other hand, there are no means of coercion from outside, not even within the EU. The Hungarians have to manage a regime change themselves. 53 percent of the voters did not want this.

However, there is now a lever against another grievance, namely the rampant corruption, which is not least fueled by EU money. This blade is undoubtedly already being sharpened in Brussels. However, it is very important that it is actually only used where the “integrity” of EU finances is at stake and not political or ideological differences. EU officials have already commented on family and gender policies. Orban will claim anyway that it’s really all about that. This should not be promoted as well.