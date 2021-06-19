Hungary France streaming and live TV: where to see the European 2021 match

HUNGARY FRANCE STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 19 June 2021, at 3 pm Hungary and France will compete in Budapest, a match valid for the second day of the group stage of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). Where to see Hungary France live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championship between Hungary and France will be visible via satellite on Sky Sport channels (a subscription is required to see them). The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 3 pm today, Saturday 19 June 2021. Expected ample pre and post match.

Hungary France live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the match valid for Euro 2020 Hungary and France will be visible on the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game: Hungary-France

Hungary-France Date: Saturday 19 June 2021

Saturday 19 June 2021 Schedule: 15

15 TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streaming: SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the 2021 Hungary France European Football Championship match, but what are the probable lineups of today’s match? Here they are:

Hungary (3-5-2): Gulácsi; Botka, Orbán, At. Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schäfer, Fiola; To. Szalai, Sallai

France (4-3-1-2): Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Kanté, Pogba, Rabiot; Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappé

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP