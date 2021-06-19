Today the matchday 2 of the group stage of Euro 2020. The first of the three matches to be played will be the one I face in just a few hours to the France team, the great favorite to be champion next July 11 at Wembley, against Hungary, one of the weakest teams of the tournament. These are the data that you are most interested in knowing about today’s game:
MEETING INFORMATION
When is Hungary-France? Today at 3:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. in Mexico, 10:00 a.m. in Argentina)
Where is the Hungary-France? It will be played at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, with an open door and where 85,000 spectators are expected
On which TV channel do you broadcast Hungary-France? In Spain you can follow it on Cuatro and Antena 3, in Argentina on DIRECTV Sports Argentina and in Mexico on Canal 5 Televisa and on Sky HD. In the United States you can see it on fuboTV and ESPN.
England – Scotland: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Preview of the match between England and Scotland with the most relevant information of the match.
France vs. Germany: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico, USA and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Everything you need to know so you don’t miss out on the French-German match at EURO 2020
Italy – Switzerland: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Euro 2021: Italy vs Switzerland, where to watch on TV, schedules and more information in the match preview
DC United vs Inter Miami: schedule, TV channel in Mexico and the US, online streaming, possible games and forecast
Next Saturday, June 19, DC United and Inter Miami will meet in the MLS. Here the preview, TV broadcast, online streaming, possible events, forecast and more.
In Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and the other countries of South America they will have it in DIRECTV Sports of each one of them. In Brazil they have it on SporTV and Globo. In Costa Rica they will have it on Sky HD, Teletica en Vivo, Teletica Radio, … and the other Central American countries will have it on Sky HD and ESPN Caribbean. You have all the programming
Where can I watch Hungary-France online? To follow it streaming in Spain as always, you must have MiTele Plus, in Mexico with Blue To Go Video Everywhere, in Argentina with DIRECTV Play Deportes and in the United States on ESPN App, TUDN.com, UNIVISION Now, ….
In the other countries of South America they will have it on DIRECTV Play Deportes, Win Sports Plus, TNT Sports Go, and in those of Central America they will broadcast it on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and on ESPN Play Caribbean
LAST NEWS
Hungary
– The central European team had a good debut against Portugal, despite a bulky defeat … but misleading. They held out until minute 83 with 0-0 on the scoreboard, but in the end Guerreiro and Cristiano Ronaldo (2) left them without points.
– Hungary is one of the hosts of this edition and that always works in favor. He is in a very complicated group together with the Portuguese, French and Germans but it has the public factor. If today you can score will arrive with options to go to eighth on the last day.
– A tip for hope: until the match of the first day, Hungary had an incredible streak of 11 games without losing. His last defeat had been in September, against Russia (2-3).
– A priori, Marco Rossi will be able to count with all his men. A squad in which men stand out as the goal Gulacsi and Orban (RB Leipzig) or Szalai, former of Castilla. The pity is that he could not reach the tournament due to injury Dominik Szoboszlai, its great star.
France
– I have said it before, but nothing happens if I repeat it: France is the great favorite to win. In their debut, they won a great soccer match between them and Germany, thanks to a goal from Hummels at own goal (0-1).
– The truth is that the record he has against the Hungarian team is negative. Decades ago power was the central European team, although today it seems a chimera that France did not win the encounter. In total they have played 22 games, They have won 8, tied 2 and lost 12.
– With the tremendous wardrobe that it has, Deschamps could afford to make rotations with respect to the opening match. The Mbappé society-Benzema liked it, but today players like Giroud, Dembelé or Koundé. We will see.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Hungary: Gulacsi; A. Szalai, Orban, Botka; Fiolla, Schafer, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Lovrencsics; Szalai and Sallai
France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Lenglet, Lucas; Kanté, Pogba, Tolisso; Dembelé, Mbappé and Giroud
FORECAST 90min
Let’s be clear: anything that is not a victory for France will be a major surprise. Nor is it that Les Bleus are characterized by being a scoring machine, but they do they win their matches with great sufficiency. The 2018 World Cup was a clear proof of this, and the initial match against Germany, where they played equally as visitors, too. Hungary may face, They are local and they have already made things very difficult for Portugal. But the logical thing is that he wins the current world champion
Hungary 0-2 France
Leave a Reply