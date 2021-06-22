Hungary | Finland and 12 other EU countries express joint concern over Hungarian law discriminating against sexual and gender minorities

The declaration emphasizes that human dignity and equality are core values ​​of the EU and that the signatories do not intend to compromise on them.

13 EU countries expresses in its joint statement its serious concern about the recent Hungarian law discriminating against sexual and gender minorities. In practice, the law prohibits children and young people from telling about homosexuality, for example.

Drawn up on the initiative of Belgium statement Finland is also among the signatories. The other signatories are Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Latvia.

According to the statement, the amendment to Hungarian law represents blatant discrimination against sexual orientation, gender identity and its expression. The declaration emphasizes that human dignity and equality are core values ​​of the EU and that the signatory countries do not intend to compromise on them.

“HLBTQ people [homo, lesbo, bi, trans, queer] stigmatization is a clear violation of their fundamental human dignity rights, ”the statement said.

Signed countries demand that the European Commission do its utmost to ensure that EU law is respected and, if necessary, take the matter to court.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed last week that he was very concerned about the new Hungarian law.

Von der Leyen said on Twitter that he believes in a Europe where diversity is supported and not hidden from children. He also said the Commission would assess whether the law violated EU law.

Statement announced at a meeting of European ministers. European ministers have met in Luxembourg on Tuesday, and one of the topics of the day has been the rule of law concern for Hungary and Poland.

The meeting has continued consultations with the country duo under the so-called Article 7 procedure, which may in time lead to disciplinary action.

In the case of Hungary, the procedure was activated in 2018, when the European Parliament considered that there was a risk that the values ​​on which the EU was founded would be violated.