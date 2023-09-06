The Hungarian government has extended for another six months, until March 2024, the “state of emergency due to mass immigration” that it decreed in 2016 shortly after the migration crisis, at a time when the Police assure that attempts to enter the country illegally.

The decree, signed by the prime minister, the ultranationalist Viktor Orbán, with which the state of emergency is extended, was published last night in the Official Gazette.

The Hungarian government has been extending the measure every six months since March 2016, arguing that “mass immigration has affected Europe since 2015” and noting that the vast majority of refugees and immigrants reach the Hungarian border via the Balkan route.

Hungary has erected fences on its southern border with Serbia and applies tough laws to make it impossible for undocumented immigrants to enter the country. According to police data, in recent months an average of 5,000 immigrants per week have been prevented from entering the country illegally, double the data from six months ago, but less than the 10,000 daily attempts recorded during the migration crisis. of 2015.

According to the Hungarian authorities, without these measures “millions of immigrants” could have entered the territory of the European Union (EU).

In any case, neighboring Austria and Slovakia have denounced the illegal entry of thousands of immigrants into their country from Hungary.

All three countries are part of the Schengen area of ​​free movement. Austria maintains border controls on its borders with Hungary, while the president of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputová, reported on Monday that she will speak with her counterpart Katalin Novák about the situation.

“Many immigrants who are now in Slovakia were previously in Hungary. It is a fact that they arrive without problems,” Caputová was quoted as saying by local press.

Lately, the Orbán government has decided to release hundreds of foreign people traffickers who were imprisoned in the country -some 1,500 people so far-, a measure that also generated friction with Austria and Slovakia.

EFE

