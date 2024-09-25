Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto hopes for de-escalation of crises in Gaza and Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed hope that steps will be taken at the UN General Assembly to de-escalate the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Szijjártó stressed that he hoped to reduce the risks of escalation of the two most serious armed conflicts in the world.

“There needs to be steps taken to reduce the risk or de-escalate the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza, because I really believe that these are two conflicts that could very quickly turn the security situation in the world upside down,” he said.

Earlier, the minister called for recognition that Western arms supplies to Ukraine could not bring a peaceful settlement to the conflict closer. “Arms supplies did not help bring the war closer to an end,” he noted.

Szijjártó also condemned the idea of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) using Western-supplied weapons to attack Russia. He also recalled Hungary’s commitment to diplomacy, not weapons.