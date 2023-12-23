Orban: I’m sick of Brussels’ attempts to impose erroneous decisions on Ukraine

Brussels’ attempts to impose erroneous decisions on Ukraine issues on Budapest are sickening. About this in an interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper stated Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

“No, I accept it as a natural fact. I'm also sick of Brussels. The only question is what conclusion to draw from the current situation. My conclusion is that we must try to go further and further, take positions, gather allies and improve the European Union,” the politician said.

According to Orban, the European Union has lost its position in the global economy in recent years, has not consolidated its self-defense potential and has been unable to resolve conflicts in neighboring countries. At the same time, the association wanted to collect more funds from participants in order to allocate more money to Ukraine. To do this, he told Orbán, the EU would have to take out loans or reallocate resources, which would also affect Hungary.

Orban also said that the country is not responsible for the deterioration of relations with Ukraine. According to the head of government, Kyiv is to blame for the bad relations, because of which the Hungarian national minority has had no rights since 2015. At the same time, in recent years, the Ukrainian authorities have deprived them of the right to raise children in their native language, and also narrowed the scope of possible use of Hungarian, he added.