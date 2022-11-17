Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó: EU wants new sanctions against Russia to justify its mistakes

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto explained the desire of the European Union to introduce new sanctions against Russia. This is reported RIA News.

“The EU wants new sanctions only to somehow justify its erroneous decisions that are harmful,” the diplomat said. He explained that as soon as there is a recognition that the sanctions have led to a dead end, it will be necessary to name those responsible.

According to Szijjártó, the EU gave the worst response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. After the restrictions led the European economy into recession, the normal reaction of European leaders would be their resignation, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry concluded.

On November 9, political scientist Georgy Bovt reminded Lente.ru that Hungary supported all sanctions against Russia, speaking out only against restrictions on oil. According to him, the Eastern European country is pursuing its own national interests.

In October, the Hungarian government promised to prevent new EU sanctions that affect Russian gas supplies. It was clarified that the contracts with Gazprom do not affect the position of Budapest on the Ukrainian conflict.