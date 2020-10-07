The European Court of Justice on Tuesday condemned Hungary for its law on foreign universities. This legislation, deemed discriminatory and contrary to European rules on academic freedom, forced the country’s foreign universities to have a campus and courses in their country of origin. The law required the conclusion of an international convention with the State of origin of the establishment. The Central European University, created by George Soros and based on the law of the State of New York, was forced to relocate, in 2019, its activities to Vienna. The American billionaire of Hungarian origin is regularly described by Prime Minister Viktor Orban as an adversary “Tortuous”, “not national but international”. In 2018, Parliament adopted a legislative arsenal that contradicted international conventions on the right to asylum, soberly entitled Stop Soros, in order to criminalize aid to migrants. L. S.