United Nations (dpa)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed yesterday that the European Union’s threats to boycott Hungary and not negotiate with it will not deter Budapest from continuing its peace mission to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

“All the pro-war politicians in Europe showed up as soon as this peace mission started. They threatened to boycott us, not to negotiate with us. But as you know, these kinds of attacks do not discourage us,” Szijjarto said.

“Hungary’s position on the conflict in Ukraine is simple and clear, as Budapest seeks to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible,” Szijjarto said in press statements yesterday.