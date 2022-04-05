Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary. © Luka Dakskobler/imago

Hungary is the first country to face a procedure by the EU Commission for possible violations of the rule of law.

STRASBOURG – Hungary has become the first country to face EU funding cuts over possible violations of the rule of law. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday in the European Parliament in Strasbourg that her authority would take the first step in the so-called rule of law mechanism. The EU Commission informed the Hungarian authorities about this on Tuesday.

