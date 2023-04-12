Russia-Ukraine war: Orban reinvigorates ties with Moscow

Despite theHungary has adhered to all the sanctions packages of the Twenty-seven against Russia, it shows that it does not want to turn its back on Moscow, on the contrary, it strengthens its long-standing economic and commercial relations. The country led by Indeed, Victor Orban has signed new energy agreements with Gazprom to expand your purchases of Russian gas and in parallel it secured the possibility of expand the Paks Nuclear Power Plant.



Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó defended this decision, calling the Russian supply “essential” for the country’s energy security and it was somehow “motivated” by another promise snatched from Gazprom: the Russian state energy giant will keep its commitment to supply additional gas to Hungary in addition to the agreed shipments.

On the other hand, unlike Western European countries, since the outbreak of the conflict theHungary he didn’t try to reduce his in the slightest dependence on Russian gas. In fact, 85% of the gas it uses comes from Russia and the agreement with the Russian giant will be able to increase import volumes. The minister himself stated: “We have reached an agreement with Gazprom, in the sense that we will continue to be able to buy larger quantities than agreed if necessary“. Moscow for its part, added Szijjártó: “promised that there will be no problems with transport through the TurkStream”.

The journey of Hungarian minister in Moscow is however absolutely an anomaly, in fact uone of the few EU leaders to have set foot in Moscow since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last February.

This agreement is much more than a trade agreement, because it regenerates the Hungarian position in favor of Russiaagainst which, not surprisingly, he has repeatedly criticized the sanctions imposed by the EU. According to the Orban government, in fact, it is precisely these sanctions that have triggered the energy crisis and high inflation. L‘Hungary it just looks like that you preach well and you preach badly.

