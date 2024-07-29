Foreign Ministers of Hungary, Russia and Slovakia Discuss Oil Transit via Ukraine

Representatives of Hungary, Russia and Slovakia discussed Ukraine’s halting of oil transit from Russia by telephone, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reported. He wrote about this on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

“We continue to work to restore the long-term security of our oil supply, so this morning I again consulted by phone with my Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Slovakia’s Juraj Blanar,” the publication says.

Szijjarto accused Ukraine of violating the association agreement with the EU and stressed that Hungary was analyzing “possible legal and technical solutions” that would ensure continuity of oil supplies despite the ban.

Earlier, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s office, Gergely Gulyas, said that Kyiv was blackmailing Hungary and Slovakia with the transit of Russian oil. In response, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that the suspension of oil transit through Ukraine had nothing to do with blackmail, and that the aforementioned countries were not contributing to peace in Ukraine and were insisting only on concessions to Russia.