Hungarian Foreign Ministry denies vetoing EU statement on Putin’s “arrest”

Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mate Patsolai denied reports that Budapest had vetoed the publication of a joint statement by the European Union (EU) on the issuance of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported by the MTI agency. TASS.

As Pasolai explained, Hungary presented its position to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. “Hungary takes note of the ICC decision and does not wish to comment on it in any way. However, if the High Representative or any EU country wants to make a statement, Hungary will not object to it,” he said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Hungary had vetoed the publication of a joint statement by the EU countries on the issuance of an ICC warrant for the “arrest” of Vladimir Putin.

On March 17, the ICC issued warrants for the “arrest” of Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. It was clarified that such a decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. The Kremlin noted that they are calm about such statements.