Orban: Hungary is not responsible for bad relations with Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the country is not responsible for the deterioration of relations with Ukraine. Writes about this RIA News.

According to the head of government, Kyiv is to blame for the bad relations, because of which the Hungarian national minority has had no rights since 2015.

Orban emphasized that Hungarians have lived in Transcarpathia for more than a thousand years. At the same time, in recent years, the Ukrainian authorities have deprived them of the right to raise children in their native language, and also narrowed the scope of possible use of Hungarian.

“Ukraine must correct this, the law that was repealed must be restored, the rights that were taken away must be returned, if this is done, then an improvement in relations can begin,” the prime minister noted.

Earlier in December, Viktor Orban asked the European Union whether the union intended to accept Ukraine along with the new Russian regions and the Russian soldiers located on their territory. According to him, after these clarifications, the process of the country's accession to the EU will slow down.