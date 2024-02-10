Orban: EU cannot provide Ukraine with enough funds to win the conflict

The European Union (EU) cannot allocate enough money to Ukraine to win the conflict with Russia. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with Die Presse, reports TASS.

“We are not able to do this. Money is really a problem,” he emphasized, explaining that residents of European countries are unhappy with the spending to help Kyiv.

Orban admitted that Ukraine could suffer new territorial losses and even be defeated in the conflict.

Earlier it was reported that European officials called on Kyiv for greater financial independence amid problems with the allocation of aid to the EU and the United States.