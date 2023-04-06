The head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s office, Gergely Julias, told reporters that Budapest will decide next week on the issue of raising the ceiling on food prices beyond the end of the month, according to Bloomberg News.

The decision will be affected by inflation data for the month of March, which is scheduled to be announced next Wednesday, the day that coincides with the weekly cabinet meeting. It is noteworthy that the Central Bank of Hungary blamed the government for setting a ceiling on prices for fueling one of the highest food price growth rates in the world, by pushing retailers to increase the costs of unregulated goods.