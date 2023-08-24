Hungarian President Novak: Budapest will join the negotiations on the Zelensky formula

Hungary is included in the negotiations on the “peace formula” proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was announced by Hungarian President Katalin Novak following a personal meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart. RIA News.

In addition, Budapest and Kyiv established a direct channel of communication between the presidents, and also began preparing a new document on relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that 63 countries supported the “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In early August, Zelensky’s office published explanations for each of the 10 points of the “peace formula”. The document reflects such provisions as the nuclear and food security of Ukraine, as well as the “restoration of the territorial integrity” of the country.