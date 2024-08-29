Borrell: EU failed to unblock €6 billion for transfer to Ukraine due to Hungary

The European Union cannot yet unblock about six billion euros of military aid to Ukraine due to a veto imposed by the authorities of “one country.” This was stated by EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, reports TASS.

By “one country,” the European official meant Hungary, which has repeatedly blocked or attempted to block EU efforts to support Kyiv.