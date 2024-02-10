Adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Orban called the West's reluctance to talk to Russia a mistake

Advisor to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Balazs Orban condemned the West's reluctance to engage in dialogue with Russia. This is what he's talking about stated in an interview with Express.

In his opinion, it is necessary to talk with the Russians, but the authorities of Western countries refuse to do this. The Hungarian politician called the reluctance to talk with Moscow a mistake. “We must first restore channels of communication, achieve a ceasefire, and then embark on a difficult and very long diplomatic mission,” Orban said.

The adviser to the head of the Hungarian Cabinet pointed out the need to conclude a long-term agreement between the United States, Europe and Russia. At the same time, the document should also affect Ukraine, he noted.

Earlier, Hungarian President Katalin Nowak said that the international community would be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine only through dialogue with Russia.