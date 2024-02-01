Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed Budapest's concern about the worsening armed conflict in the Middle East, calling on the international community to do everything in its power to stop the deterioration of the situation in the region.

Szijjarto said in a joint press conference with the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bouhabib, that “if one country is involved in this armed conflict, we may be facing a regional war or even a war that transcends the borders of the region, which is a possibility that must be avoided.”

He added, “This represents a vital interest for the international community to avoid the outbreak of any military conflict between Lebanon and Israel.”