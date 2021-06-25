He described Rossi, the star of the Portuguese national team, who defeated Hungary 3-0 in the first round of the European Nations Championship, as a “wonderful hero.”

The Hungary coach added in an interview with the Italian newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, that Ronaldo, despite being a great hero, is “annoying sometimes.”

And Rossi continued, “After the penalty kick against us, he celebrated as if he scored in the final,” according to the sports website Goal.

Ronaldo equaled the record for the number of international goals recorded by the former Iranian international, Ali Daei, by scoring a double against the French national team, in the last third round of the Euro 2020 Group F competition.

Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead (30 from a penalty kick), and his former Real Madrid colleague in Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, responded with a double (45 + 2 from a penalty kick and 47), before the Don scored a tie (60 from a penalty kick), raising his score to 109 international goals. .

Ronaldo, 36, scored his 109 goals in 178 matches, while Daei scored them in 149 matches he played for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Ronaldo became the historical top scorer in the continental championship with 14 goals, and the first European player in the history of the World Cup and European Cup to score 21 goals in the two competitions, two goals ahead of Germans Miroslav Klose and defender Gerd Muller, and the first player to score more than four goals in the group stage of the competition since the Spaniard David Villa in 2008.