Hungary took over the rotating EU Council Presidency on July 1. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán provoked EU and NATO partners on Friday with an uncoordinated visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear that she sees Orbán’s solo action as a threat to the credibility of the European Union. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made it clear that Orbán was travelling to Putin as Prime Minister of Hungary and not as a foreign policy representative of the EU.