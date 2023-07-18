Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó called for immediate start of talks on Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said that the parties to the conflict in Ukraine and the parties concerned should immediately come to a dialogue. His words lead TASS.

At the meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, Szijjarto stressed that the conditions for negotiations on Ukraine are deteriorating every day. Therefore, he called for an immediate ceasefire and the start of negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis.

“The resolution of this conflict is not on the battlefield, but at the negotiating table. We often hear that the conditions and circumstances for this have not yet developed, ”said the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Earlier, Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Federation Council from Crimea, allowed negotiations with Ukraine by autumn. In her opinion, by this time, the world community, tired of the conflict, will try to persuade Kyiv to dialogue.