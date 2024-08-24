Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Calls Head of European Diplomacy Brussels’ Biden

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has criticized the European Union’s (EU) position on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s peace initiative for Ukraine. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister recalled that Brussels had sharply criticized Orban for his visits to Moscow and China, but when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went to Beijing to meet with the Chinese leader, there was no criticism. “Here, there were very childish and kindergarten reactions – they sent Brussels’ Biden forward – Josep Borrell, who believes that we would be offended if the Council of Foreign Ministers meets not in the Puskas Arena (in Budapest), but somewhere in Brussels… We don’t care,” says Szijjarto.

Thirteen countries, including the three largest EU states, he stressed, spoke in favor of holding the council in Budapest, while five said they would not come to Brussels, eight said they did not care, and Borrell refused to take Hungary’s opinion into account. “Then Borrell said that the majority was in favor of it being held in Budapest, and that was the end of these fantastic mathematical indicators,” the diplomat says.

It is noted that Borrell previously stated that the next informal meeting of foreign ministers at the end of August will be held in Brussels, and not in Budapest, due to Hungary’s position on Ukraine.

Szijjártó also complained about the crisis of democracy in Europe at the political festival Tranzit. According to the minister, the liberal mainstream here is striving for dictatorial hegemony.