Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto called the EC proposal to reduce gas consumption unfeasible

Hungarian Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Economic Relations Péter Szijjártó called the proposal (of the European Commission) by the EC to reduce gas consumption by 15 percent practically unfeasible. Writes about it RIA News.

“Okay, but what does that mean? That every country needs to reduce consumption so much, it’s good. In the case of Hungary – yes, in the case of any country – what does this mean? Does everyone need 15 percent less (to consume gas)?” Szijjártó asked.

Or how is it going to happen? That is, we will again face an action of exclusively communicative significance, the physical implementation of which is almost tantamount to impossible,” the minister asked. He added that European leaders should not “deceive people” before, but talk about the real situation in the energy sector.

The European Commission has proposed to the EU countries to reduce gas consumption by 15 percent until the spring of 2023. The plan assumes that fuel consumption in all countries will be reduced between August 1 and March 31. The EC can also, after consultation with the states, declare a state of “general readiness”, obliging them to reduce gas consumption. The corresponding scenario is possible in the event of a serious shortage or exceptionally high demand for gas.