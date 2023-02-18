Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: the world shares Hungary’s position on sanctions, except for Europe

The world shares the position of Hungary regarding anti-Russian sanctions, the only exception is Europe. This was announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, his words are quoted by RIA News.

The politician said that imposing restrictions on Russian energy resources would lead to the destruction of Hungary. “We know from the national consultation that there is national unity in this. Therefore, we maintain economic cooperation with Russia and even advise this to the entire Western world, because without ties there will be neither a ceasefire nor peace negotiations, ”he said.

Orban added that for this reason, Budapest does not intend to impose sanctions against Russian church leaders. According to him, it is enough that the restrictions affected actors and athletes. The Prime Minister stressed that Hungary does not intend to isolate itself from the sane part of the world. “The Hungarian understanding is an exception only in Europe, it is generally accepted in the world,” he said.

Earlier, Orban warned Europe against getting more involved in an armed conflict in Ukraine that could escalate into a war. He noted that there is a possibility of sending “peacekeeping troops” by the European Union.