Friday, September 20, 2024, 7:39 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Central Europe remains on high alert due to the passage of storm Boris. Since September 13, strong winds and heavy rainfall have caused havoc in Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary and Italy, leaving a death toll of 24 …

This content is exclusive for subscribers