“Summary of the night session: Veto on additional funds for Ukraine, and Veto on review of the multi-year European budget. We will return to this issue next year after appropriate preparations,” Orban wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

The annexation of Ukraine and the “foolish decision”

Orban announced that he abstained from voting on Thursday in support of opening negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, denouncing a “bad decision.”

Orban said in a video clip posted on Facebook that “Hungary does not want to share the responsibility” for this “foolish” choice made by the other 26 member states of the European Union, and subsequently “abstained” from voting.

The nationalist prime minister repeated that “Ukraine is not ready.”

Upon his arrival at the summit in Brussels, Orban stated, “Enlargement is a process that includes details from a legal standpoint and is based on eligibility. We have identified seven conditions, and in light of the Commission’s own assessment, three of the seven conditions are not met. This means that we are not in a position to begin negotiations.”

Orban had previously threatened to resort to a veto, knowing that enlargement issues require consensus among the 27 members of the European Union. But he eventually backed down.