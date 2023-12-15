The country's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, says the issue will be addressed in 2024, after “adequate preparation”

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, blocked an aid package from the EU (European Union) to Ukraine, worth €50 billion (around R$270 billion), in the early hours of this Friday (Dec 14, 2023). . According to Charles Michel, president of the European Council, the country was the only one to take a stance against it.

“I can say that 26 leaders agreed with all components of the latest draft compromise, and one leader did not agree. This means that there is strong support expressed by the European Council for support for Ukraine”, Michel told journalists, quoted by the Portuguese newspaper Public. “We have already taken important steps, we will return to this issue at the beginning of 2024 in the hope of reaching unanimity. We already knew that this budget discussion would be difficult”, he added.

In publication in X (formerly Twitter), the Hungarian prime minister said his country vetoed additional money for Ukraine and the review of the European multi-year budget. He declared that the topic will be discussed again in 2024, after “proper preparation”.

Despite having already demonstrated against for Ukraine to begin the EU integration process, Orbán did not participate in the vote on Thursday (14 December), which authorized the start of formal accession negotiations. With this, the procedures can move forward.

In his profile on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the news and stated that the decision “it’s a victory for Ukraine”.

However, official membership can take years. This is because, for Ukraine to become an official member of the EU, the country must meet a series of criteria established by the bloc, which include judicial and economic reforms. Since the beginning of the war against Russia, the country has faced, in addition to diplomatic and territorial problems, financial difficulties.