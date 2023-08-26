Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto: EU officials do not recognize the failure of the sanctions policy

European Union (EU) officials do not recognize the failure of the sanctions policy, as they are afraid of losing their seats. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a speech at the Tranzit conference, which broadcast TV channel M1.

“I must honestly say that the sanctions policy has failed. And its supporters do not admit this yet, only because if the sanctions policy has failed, then the question arises – what about the politicians who promoted it? he said.

In his opinion, the logical outcome for officials will be that those who promoted and advocated for sanctions will have to leave, since someone should be held responsible for the damage caused to Europe.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the foreign ministers of the member states of the European Union (EU) agreed on the seventh package of sanctions against Russia. The next restrictions involve a ban on the import of gold, a ban on the provision of a number of services to Russian organizations