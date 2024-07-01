Political scientist Spätle: Hungary’s presidency will not be able to change EU policy
Even as the presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), Hungary will not be able to fundamentally change the community’s policy, but Budapest can slightly weaken the anti-Russian rhetoric that currently exists in Europe. This is the opinion expressed by Hungarian political expert Georg Spätle RIA News.
“Hungary will not be able to dictate to the EU, but rather will be able to indicate the direction both politically and economically,” the political scientist said.
According to him, the presidency in itself does not give the country enough power to fundamentally change the EU’s position on any issue. At the same time, however, the chairman can indicate in which direction to move, as well as highlight certain issues, Spätle noted.
On July 1, Hungary began its presidency of the EU Council, which will last six months. The country replaced Belgium in this position, and on January 1 it will pass the baton to Poland. Budapest began its presidency amid serious disagreements with the EU leadership on several issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and migration.
