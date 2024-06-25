Nogradi said that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will take years

Hungarian political expert Gyorgy Nogrady assessed Ukraine’s chances of joining the European Union (EU) in a few months. He stated in a conversation with RIA Newsthat Vladimir Zelensky’s idea of ​​​​accepting the state into the community in such a short time is a utopia.

“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made it clear that Ukraine will have to go through all the steps, which means a lot of years,” he explained. Nogradi pointed out that Kyiv has promised to fulfill all Budapest’s demands regarding the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Transcarpathia, so Hungary is unlikely to block the start of negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession at this stage.

“In my opinion, no one will now block Ukraine’s admission to the EU, because the negotiations will last for so many years that a veto can be imposed later – this is a process for four, six, eight years,” the expert added.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa said that conversations about Ukraine’s membership in the European Union have been going on for many years, but nothing happens beyond that.