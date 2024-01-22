Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced his country's opposition to an attempt within the European Union to create a new fund to ensure a more reliable way to send military aid to Ukraine.

Szijjártó's statements, which came after a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, confirmed Hungary's continued policy of obstruction towards Ukraine, which is trying to maintain Western support in its current crisis.

During a European Union summit last month, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed a four-year financial aid package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros.

In a Facebook post, Szijjártó said that Hungary does not support the renewal of the current funding mechanism known as the “European Peace Mechanism” where member states are compensated for the weapons they send to Ukraine.

The size of the mechanism has been expanded several times, but decisions on allocation and distribution of funds require unanimous support from Member States.