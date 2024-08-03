Szijjarto: Stopping oil transit to Hungary via Ukraine was coordinated from the EU

The halt in oil transit to Hungary via Ukraine was coordinated from the European Union (EU), Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, reports RIA News.

When asked whether Kyiv had received an order from Brussels to suspend transit, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry responded positively.

Szijjártó explained that the EU has not forgiven Hungary for the independent policy that the country is pursuing against the backdrop of the West’s escalating confrontation with Russia.

Earlier, Ukraine responded to the transit suspension. There, the position of Hungary and Slovakia was called manipulative and politicized. Kiev also stated that Russia poses a real threat to both countries and noted its readiness for constructive cooperation.