Gazprom began delivering gas in excess of the established contracts as a result of talks by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó in Moscow. This was announced on August 13 by the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

It is specified that by the end of August, an additional 2.6 million cubic meters will be supplied to Hungary via Turkish Stream daily.

Earlier, on July 29, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest was in talks with Moscow to receive an additional 700 million cubic meters of gas.

Before that, on July 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Hungary had asked the Russian Federation to increase gas supplies. He promised that this request would be immediately reported and considered.

On July 13, Szijjarto said that Hungary was not even ready to discuss an embargo on gas from Russia and would not support a new package of EU sanctions if it included restrictions against Gazprom or Gazprombank.

On the same day, the Hungarian government declared a state of emergency in the field of energy. It involves the adoption of a number of measures aimed at providing Hungary with fuel on the eve of the heating season. In particular, from August gas purchases abroad will be increased and fuel consumption within the country will be reduced.

On June 2, Szijjarto said that Hungary has a pragmatic approach to energy supplies. He noted that 85% of the gas consumed in the country is Russian.

The West began to refuse energy resources from the Russian Federation against the background of the military operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

The news is being supplemented