Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: Ukraine is very far from joining the European Union

Ukraine is very far from joining the European Union (EU), says Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. His words lead Interfax.

The politician opposed negotiations with Ukraine on its membership in the association. “Ukraine is now many light years away from the EU,” he noted.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, said that he considered it wrong to give clear dates for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, since “games with dates” could disappoint a large number of people. He clarified that this also applies to Moldova.