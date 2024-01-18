Sweden acts as if it has no interest in joining NATO. This was stated on January 18 by the head of the office of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Gergely Gulyas, at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, Sweden is not taking any steps to strengthen allied relations with Hungary.

“From this we can conclude that joining NATO is not a priority for Sweden,” Guillas said.

He noted that the Swedish side did not contact the Hungarian parliament on the issue of ratifying the agreement on the kingdom’s accession to the alliance. Guillas said that Hungary does not want to be the last country to allow Sweden into NATO.

Earlier that day, the press service of the Hungarian Parliament told Izvestia that it would consider ratifying Sweden's application for NATO membership during the spring parliamentary session. Its start is scheduled for the end of February.

Prior to this, on November 16, members of the Turkish parliamentary commission on foreign affairs from the opposition Good Party called for the withdrawal of consideration of Sweden's application for NATO membership due to insufficient arguments.

On October 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan submitted a protocol on Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance to the country's parliament for consideration. However, before this, on October 18, the leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Dogu Perincek, said that Turkey needed to reject the ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO, noting that his country should leave the alliance.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, but their membership was delayed. On April 4, only Helsinki officially joined the bloc. Sweden's application was not ratified by Hungary and Türkiye.