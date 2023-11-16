Hungary has qualified for next year’s European Championships in Germany. The Hungarians drew 2-2 in and against Bulgaria and that was enough for qualification. Slovakia was also allowed to uncork the champagne after a 4-2 win over Iceland. Portugal, already placed, won 0-2 against Liechtenstein, partly thanks to a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.
