Hungarian MOL and Slovak Slovnaft paid for the transit of Russian oil via Druzhba

The Hungarian MOL and the Slovak Slovnaft independently paid for the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline through the territory of Ukraine. On Wednesday, August 10, reports TASS with reference to company statements.

As clarified in MOL and Slovnaft, the Ukrainian and Russian authorities agreed to pay for transit by the Hungarian and Slovak sides. It is expected that deliveries via the pipeline will resume in the coming days.

The desire of the Hungarian MOL to assume obligations to pay for the transit of Russian oil through the territory of Ukraine along the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline became known on August 9. The company noted that they had already initiated negotiations on this issue.

Prior to this, it was reported that the Ukrainian state-owned company Ukrtransnafta from August 4 stopped pumping oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which raw materials are delivered to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Transneft, in turn, explained that the transit was stopped because the Russian side could not make a payment for it under the EU sanctions.