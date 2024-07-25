Hungary and Slovakia jointly demanded to speed up the EC decision on Ukraine and oil

The authorities of Hungary and Slovakia have jointly demanded that the European Commission (EC) speed up the decision on the issue of Ukraine stopping the transit of Russian oil. This was reported by Reuters.

It is specified that in a joint statement, Budapest and Bratislava asked the European Commission for mediation in consultations with Kiev due to the disruption of oil supplies to the Russian company Lukoil.

At present, the European Commission has only requested additional information to analyse the situation.

Earlier, MEP Lubos Blaha said that Ukraine had declared economic war on Slovakia by stopping the transit of Russian oil.

Ukraine has stopped deliveries of raw materials from Lukoil via the Druzhba pipeline after sanctions against the company were tightened. Hungary and Slovakia faced a shortage of raw materials and appealed to the European Commission with a complaint about Ukraine’s actions and demanding that retaliatory measures be taken.