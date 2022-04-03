Elections Hungary, for the first time some uncertainty for Orban, who nevertheless remains the favorite

For the first time, Viktor Orban could feel a thrill of suspense at the opening of the polls. For the first time in twelve years, the opposition has a united candidate to challenge the Hungarian premier who is determined to win the fourth term: Hungary goes to the vote, this Sunday, with 199 deputies to be sent to Parliament and 9.7 million Hungarians called. to the seats, but above all the future of the man who since 2010 considers himself one with the country he leads, and with it a good piece of European geopolitical equilibrium, is at stake.

Today the tones are pacifist (“we must stay out of the Ukrainian conflict”) just as in the wake of the roar of the bombs that fall on Kharkiv and Mariupol they could reshape the relations of Budapest in the EU: also for this reason in the power palaces of the major capitals polls coming from Hungary are passing from hand to hand in these hours. Orban’s party, Fidesz, marks only a slight advantage over the alliance that supports challenger Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative who wants to put an end to Orban’s “undemocratic power” to get Hungary back on “a European way” .

Marki-Zay – an outsider on the rise – he shows himself confident: “I’ve never won a poll, but I’ve never lost an election,” he repeats at every rally. On the other hand, the incumbent premier seems forced to reinvent his international image because of Ukraine, with the proximity to Putin now more difficult to manage in relation to his allies in Warsaw and in the rest of the conservative bloc in Eastern Europe. In short, net of the last minute mobilizations, the challenge is open.

Elections Serbia, pro-Russian Vucic great favorite

It also votes in Serbia simultaneously for early parliamentary elections, presidential elections and administrative elections in 14 municipalities, including Belgrade. Opposition forces, which had instead boycotted the latest laws of June 2020, participate in the vote in protest against the “authoritarianism” of President Aleksandar Vucic and his “strict control over the media”. As Repubblica reports, “the big favorites are Vucic and his Serbian Progress Party (SNS, conservative). Surveys and forecasts give him the winner in the presidential elections already in the first round, while the SNS should have no difficulty in establishing itself by a large margin. both legislative and administrative “.

Read also:

“Military expenses, Affaritaliani survey rejects the Draghi-Mattarella line

Government, Draghi at home if Conte drops him. The Democratic Party is not there, elections in June

Increased military spending, “the League is on the side of Draghi”. Interview

Generali fires Cirinà: “Not fair” .Calta already brings 1 euro to the title as a dowry

Green Pass, Puzzer ad Affari: “They want to fire me. Let me arrest … “

Listen to TV yesterday 29 March 2022: 2.00 pm flies with the director Angelo Perrino

Paola Ferrari away from Rai: Sgarbi and La Russa defend her. Do you agree? PHOTO

Ukraine, Antonio Razzi on a mission at the border: “They don’t want me in the country”. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens