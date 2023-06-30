Poland, with the support of Hungary, rejected the European Union’s amendments to immigration rules, which led to its obstruction for the second day in a row, Friday, during the bloc’s summit.

The bloc reached an agreement in early June on a long-delayed review of the bloc’s asylum rules, but Poland and Hungary strongly opposed it.

The agreement aims to share the hosting of asylum seekers between the countries of the European Union, as it requires countries that refuse to host them to pay money to those that receive them.

Poland and Hungary were defeated in the vote on the plans, but the leaders of the two countries refused to support any final statement on migration during the summit that began Thursday.

Poland is calling on EU leaders to add a paragraph stipulating that “unanimity” must be adopted in taking any decisions on this type of sensitive issue, according to the text seen by AFP.

It also seeks a provision that immigration policy “must be based on the sovereign right of member states”.

The two countries demanded that any conclusions include a clause stating that asylum rules should be supported by every EU country. The rest of the Union leaders refused this request.

After they failed to reach an agreement on the first day of the summit, which lasted until the early hours of Friday morning, the leaders decided to discuss the issue again on the second and last day of the meeting.

“We hope that the night has allowed them to think about the issue well,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo, hoping that the position of the two countries would change from one night to the next.

In turn, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters on Friday morning, “We are aware of the annoyance of the Poles and Hungarians. It is permissible.” However, he stressed that “this agreement still exists.”

As for Blasus Orban, who is close to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, despite the fact that there is no family relationship between them, he said on Twitter, “A massive battle is taking place in the European Council over the migration agreement. Brussels is pressing for a text supportive of immigration, while the Polish-Hungarian duo fights and resists.”

European diplomats pointed out that persuading Poland will be more difficult than convincing Hungary.

“Hungary can let it pass. It’s kind of showy. But it’s more difficult to understand the Poles,” said a diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The populists in power in Poland are seeking to organize a national referendum on the issue of accepting refugees.

Poland currently hosts more than a million Ukrainian refugees.

But Warsaw has long opposed any relocation of migrants — usually from Africa, Asia and the Middle East — who have reached Greece or Italy.