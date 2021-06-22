In 1954, with reversed parts, the fabulous Aranycsapat of Puskas faced the Germans in the world final: in the preliminary round the Hungarians had won 8-3, but in the final act …
This time the parts are reversed. Sixty-seven years ago Hungary was overfavorite: they called it Aryanycsapat, the Golden Team. Today, according to the experts, there is no competition: Germany is clearly superior. Yet the idea that in a match between Germans and Hungarians there is always the possibility of surprise has not vanished.
.
Leave a Reply